Formula One Q&A: What you need to know ahead of the 2017 season

The new Formula One campaign gets under way a week on Sunday when Melbourne's Albert Park plays host to the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. The sport has undergone a radical overhaul of its technical regulations over the winter in a bid to spice up the show, while reigning champion Nico Rosberg will not be on the grid to defend his title after he retired.

