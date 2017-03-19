Formula One: Mick Schumacher ready to...

Formula One: Mick Schumacher ready to get license

He's already been a star behind the wheel in Formula Four, but Michael Schumacher's teenage son Mick turns 18 Wednesday - and can finally qualify for a driving license. Michael Schumacher, the seven-times Formula One world champion, continues to recover at the family home on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, from the serious head trauma he suffered in a skiing accident in December 2013.

