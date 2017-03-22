Formula One 2017: Daniel Ricciardo de...

Formula One 2017: Daniel Ricciardo determined to battle for crown

1 hr ago Read more: The Age

Smiling Australian star Daniel Ricciardo is "very confident" he will be a serious contender for the Formula One world title if his new Red Bull racer gives him wings. While a radical redesign of the F1 cars means there are plenty of uncertainties about the competitive order going into Sunday's season-opening Australian Grand Prix, there is no doubt in Ricciardo's mind that he can challenge for the crown with a fast machine.

