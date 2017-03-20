Formula 1 2017 season preview: Teams,...

Formula 1 2017 season preview: Teams, drivers, races and TV details...

The slate is clean for the 68th Formula One world championship season after the retirement of winner Nico Rosberg at the end of 2016. The campaign begins in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix on March 26 and wraps up in Abu Dhabi on November 26. A driver merry-go-round was sparked when Nico Rosberg retired as world champion at the end of last season.

