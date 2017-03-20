Ford GT stages 1-2 GTLM qualifying sweep for IMSA 12 Hours of Sebring
Ford Chip Ganassi Racing's quest for the ultimate trifecta in sports car endurance racing three straight victories in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Rolex 24 At Daytona and the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Fueled by Fresh From Florida looks entirely within reach after GT Le Mans qualifying Friday afternoon at Sebring International Raceway. One of Ganassi's Ford GTs, won its class at the 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans on the 50th anniversary of the original Ford GT's overall victory there.
