Ferrari Jumps to Record as Formula One Team Regains Top Spot an hour ago
Ferrari NV rose to a record in Milan after Sebastian Vettel won the Australian Grand Prix, taking the Italian "scuderia" back to number one in the Shares rose as much as 3.6 percent to 68.5 euros, the highest since the Italian supercar-maker's debut on the Milan exchange at the beginning of 2016, following its separation from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and an initial public offering of a 10 percent stake in New York in October 2015. The shares were up 2 percent at 12:41 p.m., giving the company a market value of 12.7 billion euros .
