Ferrari flies, McLaren limps toward new F1 season

Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland sits in his car as mechanics push it back to the team box during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, outside Barcelona, Spain, Friday, March 10, 2017. less Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland sits in his car as mechanics push it back to the team box during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, outside Barcelona, ... more Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland steers his car during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, outside Barcelona, Spain, Friday, March 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.