Fernando Alonso: McLaren will need a miracle to avoid bad start in Melbourne

Fernando Alonso believes McLaren will need a miracle to stand any chance of avoiding an embarrassing start to the new Formula One season. The British team have arrived in Melbourne in crisis after a poor pre-season in which they encountered a number of reliability issues with their Honda engine.

