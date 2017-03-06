Felipe Massa not ruling out 2018 Formula 1 effort
Felipe Massa is leaving the door open to staying in Formula 1 beyond this season. Although emotional, the Brazilian seemed to be happily retired after the 2016 season as Williams replaced him with teen rookie Lance Stroll.
