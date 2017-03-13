Fan outrage as Mercedes drop Michael ...

Fan outrage as Mercedes drop Michael Schumacher tribute from Formula One cars

14 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

The "KeepFightingMichael" hashtag won't feature on the Mercedes livery when the 2017 championship starts in Melbourne on March 26. Mercedes, the last of Schumacher's three teams, have featured the message on their cars since the seven-time world champion was severely injured in a 2013 skiing crash. A Mercedes team spokesman explained to German newspaper Bild : "It was removed to free the way for future usage of the message.

