F1 veteran Felipe Massa Overtaking is...

F1 veteran Felipe Massa Overtaking is impossible without the DRS system

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AutoWeek

Formula 1 veteran Felipe Massa believes the controversial drag reduction system is the only thing providing a glimmer of hope for overtaking this season. Renault's Nico Hulkenberg said following the 2017 season opener in Melbourne, Australia, that the newer, faster cars have made overtaking almost impossible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port... Wed unveiled phart 4
News NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06) Mar 3 MakesPhartxx 68
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Feb '17 TruePhartzx 6
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan '17 DepositPharts 2
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... Oct '16 Rbelo 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,469 • Total comments across all topics: 279,951,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC