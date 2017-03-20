F1 veteran Felipe Massa Overtaking is impossible without the DRS system
Formula 1 veteran Felipe Massa believes the controversial drag reduction system is the only thing providing a glimmer of hope for overtaking this season. Renault's Nico Hulkenberg said following the 2017 season opener in Melbourne, Australia, that the newer, faster cars have made overtaking almost impossible.
