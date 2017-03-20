F1 star Jenson Button to support school pal who lost three limbs in horrific work accident
Jamie Mines, who recently became a dad of two, has had both his arms and one leg amputated after suffering an electric shock at work Jamie Mines, 33, recently became a dad of two but missed much of his twin baby girls' first few months in an induced coma. Now Jenson, 37, has offered his support by auctioning off one of his race helmets "for Jamie Mines, a school buddy who has been severely injured at work."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar 3
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC