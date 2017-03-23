F1 rookie to debut after 11th-hour wi...

F1 rookie to debut after 11th-hour withdrawal

Read more: The Mercury

THERE will be another Formula 1 rookie on the Australian Grand Prix grid after an 11th-hour driver change at the Sauber team. Pascal Wehrlein has withdrawn from the event after feeling he lacks the fitness required to complete a full race in F1's new generation of faster, more physically-demanding cars, and will instead be replaced by the team's test and reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi.

