Exclusive: Call for government investigation into Formula 1's 2% tax rate
Campaign group the Tax Justice Network has called on the government's Public Accounts Committee to launch an investigation into an agreement between HM Revenue and Customs and the parent company of Formula 1 which saw it pay just A 5.2m in corporation tax on profits of A 372.3m in 2015. This weekend F1 fans will be hoping for some twists and turns when the season gets underway in Australia.
