Ericsson: 2017 F1 cars will produce more "pure" overtaking
Sauber driver Marcus Ericsson concedes the 2017 breed of Formula 1 cars might produce less overtaking, but says there will be more "pure" passes. After sampling their new wider and faster machines this week in Barcelona testing, several drivers have already expressed fears that overtaking will become harder owing to the increase in downforce.
