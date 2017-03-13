Dan Carter Paris troubles down to 'di...

Dan Carter Paris troubles down to 'discovery of how to party'

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Dan Carter sits alongside Formula One star Lewis Hamilton in the front row at a Paris Fashion Week event in January. Angry Racing 92 owner Jacky Lorenzetti has accused Dan Carter and his team-mates of too much partying as the defence of their French Top 14 title hangs by a thread.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06) Mar 3 MakesPhartxx 68
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Feb '17 TruePhartzx 6
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan '17 DepositPharts 2
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... Oct '16 Rbelo 1
News Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Joe cool 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,673 • Total comments across all topics: 279,550,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC