Canadian rookie Stroll geared up for Formula One debut with Williams
It is rare to realize a life's dream at an early age, but you could see it coming for Formula One racing rookie Lance Stroll. The 18-year-old, who was named as a driver for the Williams F1 team in November, will make his debut in motor racing's top series this weekend at the Australian Grand Prix.
