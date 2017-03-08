Bourdais wins IndyCar opener in St Petersburg in major upset
Sebastien Bourdais pulled off a major upset in the IndyCar season-opener Sunday, driving from last place to a victory that left him in tears. Bourdais made an offseason move to Dale Coyne Racing, convinced he could help turn around the small team.
