Bottas ahead again in F1 testing; Massa close behind

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas set the fastest time so far in Formula One's preseason testing, with Williams rival Felipe Massa close behind. Bottas had a lap of 1 minute, 19.310 seconds at the Circuit Barcelona-Catalunya on Wednesday, eclipsing his time from a week ago by nearly four tenths of a second.

