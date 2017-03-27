Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveil...

Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Portugal star has airport named after him

There are 4 comments on the Yahoo! story from 18 hrs ago, titled Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Portugal star has airport named after him. In it, Yahoo! reports that:

The Portugal captain's "likeness" has been compared to a 1950s psychopath and a melted David Coulthard by fans on social media Cristiano Ronaldo's face is known the world over, but it seems that it's not that straightforward to replicate in sculpture form. The Real Madrid star's return to the Spanish capital following international duty was delayed on Wednesday as he attended a ceremony in honour of, naturally, himself.

Sam Spamalot

Newark, NJ

#1 6 hrs ago
LOL

Named phartzz

Matawan, NJ

#2 6 hrs ago
After phartzz

Rev Cash Dollar

Philadelphia, PA

#3 4 hrs ago
It looks like a cross between (deep frozen) Hans Solo and Syria's Assad, but in any event I don't think an airport at which pilots must take off and land hands free is all that clever a gimmick.

unveiled phart

New York, NY

#4 3 hrs ago
star phart

