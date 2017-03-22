Better F1 racing only possible via financial equality - Tost
Toro Rosso team principal Franz Tost believes Formula 1 can only significantly improve the show through ensuring the championship's teams operate "on a similar financial level". Tost expects that F1's current, often-criticised model of income distribution between teams will change under new owner Liberty, although he concedes it can only be revamped from 2020 onwards, when the teams' current deals with the commercial rights holder run out.
