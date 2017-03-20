Bernie Ecclestone reflects on tenure as Formula 1 boss
In an interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Ecclestone, 86, said that Chase Carey, the new F1 executive chairman will be able to do things the way that he simply wasn't able to. "I'm terribly envious of Chase because he is in the lovely position of being able to do a lot of things I wanted to do and couldn't," said Ecclestone.
