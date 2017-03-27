Beat the Rush and catch F1 photograph...

Beat the Rush and catch F1 photographers' show

19 hrs ago Read more: Henley Standard

WITH this Sunday's Australian Grand Prix set to mark the start of the 2017 Formula One season, motor racing fans in Henley can look a bit closer to home for a vivid reminder of one of the sport's finest hours. Next Thursday sees the launch of a special photographic exhibition at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Upper Market Place.

