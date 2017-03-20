Bailando in Bahrain: Enrique Iglesias...

Bailando in Bahrain: Enrique Iglesias to perform at the F1 Grand Prix

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

The Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, actor and record producer will be taking to the stage on April 15. The Bahrain International Circuit , the Home of Motorsport in the Middle East, has announced that the biggest Latin recording artist in the history of music, Enrique Iglesias, will be performing at the 2017 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix, set to take place from April 14 to 16 at BIC in Sakhir. The Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, actor and record producer will be taking to the stage on Saturday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06) Mar 3 MakesPhartxx 68
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Feb '17 TruePhartzx 6
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan '17 DepositPharts 2
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... Oct '16 Rbelo 1
News Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Joe cool 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,935 • Total comments across all topics: 279,694,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC