Bailando in Bahrain: Enrique Iglesias to perform at the F1 Grand Prix

The Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, actor and record producer will be taking to the stage on April 15. The Bahrain International Circuit , the Home of Motorsport in the Middle East, has announced that the biggest Latin recording artist in the history of music, Enrique Iglesias, will be performing at the 2017 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix, set to take place from April 14 to 16 at BIC in Sakhir. The Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, actor and record producer will be taking to the stage on Saturday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.