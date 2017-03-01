Azerbaijan simplifies visa procedures for F1 Grand Prix in Baku
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector President Ilham Aliyev signed an order simplifying visa procedures for foreigners and stateless persons traveling to the Republic of Azerbaijan in connection with the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Under the presidential order, foreign citizens and stateless persons traveling to the Republic of Azerbaijan in connection with the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix may get a visa from the representative offices of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan at international airports upon arrival.
