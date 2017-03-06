Aston Martin AM-RB 001 Officially Named Valkyrie
You've known Aston Martin 's upcoming hypercar as the company's internally coded AM-RB 001 , but now it has a properly heroic name: Valkyrie. The name, as Aston Martin put it, "promises otherworldly performance befitting its name."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Super Street.
Comments
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar 3
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 9
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC