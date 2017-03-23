Americanization of series F1 to sell ...

Americanization of series F1 to sell paddock passes at its races

Formula 1's new owner, Liberty Media, is opening up the F1 paddock to the public. In the Bernie Ecclestone era, the now-ousted 86-year-old F1 chairman fiercely guarded the sanctity of the paddock and the elusive passes that provided rare access.

