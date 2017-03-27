Alonso says no time for 'coffee break' with new F1 cars

Formula 1 drivers can no longer afford a 'coffee break' to react to errors, claims Fernando Alonso, with the new generation of cars demanding an instant response to avoid crashes. With F1's new wider and faster cars having earned rave reviews - with reports of cornering forces peaking at 8G - Alonso believes that drivers are facing an all-new scenario compared to the previous generation of machinery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.