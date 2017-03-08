Alonso hints at McLaren exit after nightmare test

McLaren's Spanish driver Fernando Alonso drives at the Circuit de Catalunya on March 10, 2017 in Montmelo on the outskirts of Barcelona on the fourth day of the second week of tests ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix season. Photo: AFP Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso ruled out retiring until he is handed a competitive car as his beleaguered McLaren-Honda suffered more reliability problems to end pre-season testing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.