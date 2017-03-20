All eyes on Max Verstappen as new F1 season gets underway

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, July 4, 2014, Australia's Daniel Riccardo of Red Bull rounds the track during a practice session before the British Formula One Grand Prix at Silverstone circuit, Silverstone, England.... PARIS - Max Verstappen no longer has the element of surprise, and all eyes will be on the Dutch driver when the Formula One season gets underway at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday. The Red Bull driver has already made Formula One history as the youngest to win a race and the youngest to qualify on the front row of the grid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLBT-TV Jackson.