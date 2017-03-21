All change as new owners steer F1 int...

All change as new owners steer F1 into fast lane

Despite the changes at Mercedes, that included the departure of technical team boss Paddy Lowe to join Williams, the champions will start 2017 as favourites. Formula One ventures into the unknown zone of a long-awaited revamped and high-speed era under new American ownership this weekend when the engines roar into life at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

