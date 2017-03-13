Adelaide city council requests F1 return investigation

The Adelaide City Council will make a formal request to the South Australian State Government to investigate whether or not the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix could return to the city. According to a report by the Adelaide Advertiser, the city council last night determined that it would like South Australian Tourism Minister Leon Bignell to look into the viability of a bid to re-claim a round of the Formula 1 World Championship.

