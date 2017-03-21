Actor Ben Stiller joins social media ...

Actor Ben Stiller joins social media drive to raise $2 mln for Somalia

20 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Hollywood actor Ben Stiller has teamed up with social media stars to raise $2 million for people facing starvation in Somalia amid a devastating drought. The Zoolander actor is now trying to recruit other celebrities including Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, Beauty and the Beast actress Emma Watson and model Carla Delevingne to support the Love Army for Somalia initiative which has already raised over $1.8 million since Friday.

