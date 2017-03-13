A Writer From The Grand Tour Explains...

A Writer From The Grand Tour Explains 2017's Most Garbage F1 Teams

Who are those cars at the back of the Formula One grid, and what's their deal? Sniff Petrol -the nom de plume of former Top Gear and current The Grand Tour script editor Richard Porter- has a new book out explaining everything you'd need to know about the upcoming 2017 season, mocked for your enjoyment. While Porter's book includes all of the teams, tracks and changes for the year, we've hand-picked the excerpts on the teams we identify with the most as a sample.

Chicago, IL

