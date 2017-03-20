2017 F1: Teams wanted 'shark fins' for sponsors
Niki Lauda has suggested Mercedes backed Red Bull's push to ban the 'shark fin' engine cover appendages before they were ever launched in 2017. Some believe the large stabilising fin, and the antennae-like 'T wings' also seen in winter testing, have ruined the otherwise aggressive look of the wider and faster new cars.
