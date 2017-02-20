Wolff says Hamilton and Bottas relationship will work out
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is confident that the dynamic between drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas will work well for his team, judging by his early impressions. Mercedes signed Bottas last month as replacement for Nico Rosberg, who shocked the Formula 1 world in December when he announced his retirement from grand prix racing just days after clinching the world title.
