Wolff and Lauda renew Mercedes F1 contracts to 2020

Britain Formula One - F1 - British Grand Prix 2016 - Silverstone, England - 9/7/16Mercedes' non executive chairman Niki Lauda during practiceReuters / Andrew Boyers Mercedes team bosses and shareholders Toto Wolff and Niki Lauda have agreed new contracts to the end of 2020, the Formula One world champions said on Monday. Mercedes motorsport head Wolff, who is effectively the team principal, has a 30 percent stake in Mercedes Grand Prix Limited while non-executive chairman Lauda, a retired triple world champion, has 10 percent.

