Williams wrap up early after Stroll takes a spin
BARCELONA: Lance Stroll's official Formula One test debut with Williams lasted 12 laps on Tuesday before the Canadian rookie spun off and damaged the car, forcing Williams to shut up shop before lunchtime.Brazilian veteran Felipe Massa had managed 103 laps on Monday's opening day in the same car." It was the second run, just getting to grips with the car.
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
