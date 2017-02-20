Which was the most cost efficient tea...

Which was the most cost efficient team in 2016?

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Formula 1 Blog

With Manor now looking beyond saving due to the excessive costs of competing in Formula 1, I thought it would be a good time to examine the amount the teams spent during 2016 and the return that they got for their investment. The teams' 2016 budgets were published in AUTOSPORT in December 2016 and are given as follows : The Mercedes and Ferrari costs exclude the Power Unit development costs to try and make the comparison with other teams consistent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Formula 1 Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Feb 2 WrongPhartzz 4
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan 28 DepositPharts 2
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... Oct '16 Rbelo 1
News Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... Sep '16 Joe cool 1
News Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16) May '16 snakebit 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,695 • Total comments across all topics: 278,677,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC