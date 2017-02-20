Which was the most cost efficient team in 2016?
With Manor now looking beyond saving due to the excessive costs of competing in Formula 1, I thought it would be a good time to examine the amount the teams spent during 2016 and the return that they got for their investment. The teams' 2016 budgets were published in AUTOSPORT in December 2016 and are given as follows : The Mercedes and Ferrari costs exclude the Power Unit development costs to try and make the comparison with other teams consistent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Formula 1 Blog.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 2
|WrongPhartzz
|4
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 28
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC