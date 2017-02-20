What's stopping the Haas F1 drivers f...

What's stopping the Haas F1 drivers from making their NASCAR debuts?

The Haas F1 duo of Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen are both eager to make their NASCAR debuts but Gene Haas and Guenther Steiner are keen to hold them back for now. Grosjean has been itching to drive a Stewart Haas Racing entry since he signed with the F1 branch back in 2015.

