What's stopping the Haas F1 drivers from making their NASCAR debuts?
The Haas F1 duo of Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen are both eager to make their NASCAR debuts but Gene Haas and Guenther Steiner are keen to hold them back for now. Grosjean has been itching to drive a Stewart Haas Racing entry since he signed with the F1 branch back in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 2
|WrongPhartzz
|4
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 28
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC