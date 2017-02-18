WEC reveals 28-car entry list for 2017
The list was unveiled during the annual ACO press conference held in Le Mans, along with the entry lists for the Le Mans 24 Hours and European Le Mans Series. As expected, the LMP1 division consists of just five cars for the full-season following Audi's withdrawal from the championship and Rebellion Racing's move down to LMP2.
