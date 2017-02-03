Webber tips Ricciardo to beat Verstappen in 2017
Former Red Bull Racing star Mark Webber believes Daniel Ricciardo will hold the upper hand over Formula 1 teammate Max Verstappen in 2017. Speaking at the Bathurst 12 Hours on Saturday, Webber thinks Ricciardo's extra experience over Verstappen will stand him in good stead with the new, more aggressive rules this year.
