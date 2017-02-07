Webber: F1 2017 will produce laptimes "like 10 years ago"
Mark Webber believes that the new Formula 1 rules for 2017 will produce laptimes similar to a decade ago, taking the sport "a good step forward" in terms of spectacle. Speaking at the Bathurst 12 Hours at the weekend, Webber told reporters that the more aggressive, faster F1 cars will be more spectacular to watch - and that engine power would be more important than ever due to the increased drag.
