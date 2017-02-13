Wayde van Niekerk ready for Laureus a...

Wayde van Niekerk ready for Laureus accolade

10 hrs ago

Rubbing shoulders with the who's who of international sport is becoming the norm for Wayde van Niekerk as he joins the ranks of the top global athletes. Van Niekerk's incredible world-record run at last year's Rio Olympic Games earned him a nomination for this year's 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards, adding to his status as one of the hottest properties in the sporting world.

