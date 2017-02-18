Vettel's Ferrari switch was a mistake...

Vettel's Ferrari switch was a mistake: F1 legend Berger

42 min ago

Johannesburg [South Africa],Feb 2 : Formula One legend Gerhard Berger believes four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel's switch from Red Bull to Ferrari in 2015 was a big mistake. Comparing the Vettel's move to the famous Italian marquee to that of his mentor Michael Schumacher's switch two decades ago, Berger said that the 29-year-old should have made the change by taking key figures of Red Bull with him.

Chicago, IL

