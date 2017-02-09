Trainer says Fernando Alonso back in F1 championship shape
Fernando Alonso is back in the sort of physical shape that won him back-to-back world championships more than a decade ago says his trainer, Edoardo Bendinelli, in the Spanish sports daily AS. After a period of winter silence, the 35-year-old Alonso returned to social media this week, saying the month had been "very intense" with "physical work".
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|21 hr
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 28
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
