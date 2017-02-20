Toyota confirms Lopez signing, third car for Le Mans
Toyota has confirmed Jose Maria Lopez will join its line-up for the 2017 WEC season, and that it will field three cars in this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. As anticipated, triple WTCC champion Lopez joins Kamui Kobayashi and Mike Conway in one of Toyota's TS050 Hybrids, replacing Stephane Sarrazin.
