Tost calls for Mercedes F1 engine to be frozen

Formula 1's bosses should freeze the Mercedes team's engine development until its rivals catch up, says Toro Rosso chief Franz Tost. Mercedes has led the way in the V6 hybrid turbo era, which began in 2014, with its power unit ahead of As part of an agreement between manufacturers and the FIA last year for engine regulations, some elements of the F1 power unit have been frozen already for 2017 in a bid to converge performance.

