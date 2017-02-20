Toro Rosso announces launch date for 2017 F1 car
Toro Rosso will launch its 2017 Formula 1 car the day before official pre-season testing starts at Barcelona in Spain. Its drivers Daniil Kvyat and Carlos Sainz will be joined by team principal Franz Tost and technical chiefs James Key and Ben Waterhouse for the unveiling.
