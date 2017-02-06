Texas blocks release of F1's US Grand...

Texas blocks release of F1's US Grand Prix payment details

13 hrs ago

The Texas attorney general's office will keep secret how much money Formula One receives from organizers of the U.S. Grand Prix to run the annual race Texas blocks release of F1's US Grand Prix payment details The Texas attorney general's office will keep secret how much money Formula One receives from organizers of the U.S. Grand Prix to run the annual race Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kGw1jd AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas attorney general's office will keep secret how much money Formula One receives from organizers of the U.S. Grand Prix to run the annual race. The Associated Press had requested financial information related to the 2015 and 2016 races from the governor's office under state public records law.

